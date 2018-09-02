Beyonce, Jay-Z announce $100K scholarships for high school students

Beyonce and Jay-Z are giving back to high school students located in cities where they are performing for the OTR II Tour.
In a Saturday news release, it was announced that Beyonce’s BeyGOOD initiative and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation would award more than $1 million in scholarships to exceptional high school seniors with financial needs. $100,000 each will be awarded to students to put toward college for the 2018-2019 school year.
Students in Atlanta; Orlando, Florida; Miami; Arlington, Virginia; New Orleans, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego, California; Santa Clara, California; and Seattle will be selected by the Boys and Girls Club of America.
“The award will serve as a dedicated university-based fund for each selected student throughout the duration of the student's enrollment. ... Qualified students must demonstrate academic excellence and show financial needs that would make it hard for them to enter a college or university for the academic year 2018-2019,” the release said.
The Shawn Carter Foundation, founded as a public charity in 2003 by Jay-Z and his mother, Gloria Carter, bears the rapper’s birth name. It has awarded more than $4 million to youth and communities through programs that include scholarships, college prep and professional development.
Related: Beyoncé launches 'Formation' scholarship for college women
This is the third scholarship awarded by BeyGOOD. The first, awarded for the 2017-2018 academic year, was the Formation Scholars award. It was awarded to four women studying creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies at Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design and Spelman College.
The Homecoming Scholars Award Program was announced for the 2018-2019 academic year. It awarded $25,000 each to Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama; Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida; Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans; and Wilberforce University in Wilberforce, Ohio, for studies. The scholarships were matched by Google to create a $50,000 scholarship at each school.
