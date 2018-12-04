Bikers become Santa's elves to help bring Christmas to those less fortunate

TEMPLE, Texas - They may have the long, bushy beards, and some may have the belly that shakes like a bowlful of jelly, but they do wear leather and many are covered with tattoos.
Hundreds of bikers are breaking the stereotype of the rough and tumble guys to help Santa bring Christmas to kids.
From 350 to 400 bikers showed up at the Temple, Texas, American Legion Post for The 26th Annual Tri-County Toy Run, KCEN reported.
This year, the group hopes to help 13,000 kids. In 2017, they helped 9,000, post commander, John Potts, told KCEN.
Every rider who takes part donates either $10 or a toy for the ride to pack a tractor-trailer with gifts that will be distributed to children through 21 nonprofits in the area, KCEN reported.
