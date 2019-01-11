  • Bill in South Carolina would require personal finance class in high school

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A bill filed by a South Carolina state senator would require high school students in the state to take a class in personal finance, WMBF reported.

    Sen. Luke Rankin, R-Conway, introduced the legislation, which, if passed, would mandate a half-credit course beginning with the 2020-2021 school year. A test would be held at the end of the term, WPDE reported. 

    The new course would replace existing economics requirements, the television station reported.

    “I really think it’s such a big opportunity to kind of lay some foundational principles for kids that are coming out in to the world," financial adviser Jory Taylor told WBMF. “We want to be able to provide that information earlier so students have some of the basics.That way they have the resources they need in order to be successful.”

