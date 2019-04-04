  • Bill introduced to fight ‘pink tax' on women

    Lawmakers say women are paying a lot more for products than men, so a bill has been introduced to stop the so-called “pink tax.”

    A new study shows that women are paying, on average, 7 percent more than men for the same products.

    Supporters of the bill say, for example, pink sneakers can cost 62 percent more than the same sneaker in black.

    “We are not saying that you shouldn't charge more if a service takes more time. We're not saying you shouldn't charge more if the product actually has a different kind of material or different kind of use,” Rep. Jackie Speier said.

    People who don’t support making changes argue companies should be allowed to charge what they want without government regulation.

