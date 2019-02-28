Bill proposes dog-petting while driving be made illegal in Florida

A new proposal in a Florida law could make it illegal to pet your dog while driving.
A bill recently filed in the Florida Senate would ban interaction with pets when behind the wheel.
“It would be kind of hard because you still have to deal with them like a kid kind of, so that’d be hard,” driver Samantha Williams said.
In a AAA survey, 52 percent of the people surveyed said they have pet their dog while driving 29 percent admitted they were distracted by their animal.
The proposed legislation doesn’t just take aim at pets; it redefines distracted driving to include more than mobile devices.
Reading, writing and applying makeup while driving would be against the law.
“That’s a tough one because it’s almost like texting and driving,” dog owner Jim Benton said,
The bill would also make distracted driving a primary offense, meaning you could be pulled over if you’re seen petting your pup behind the wheel.
According to the legislation, it would save lives on Florida roads.
Many feel their animals aren’t distractions.
“As long as I’m driving safely, there’s really no reason for them to have a say,” Benton said,
Lawmakers are expected to address the bill in March when they return to session.
