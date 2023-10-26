Bills place Dawson Knox on IR, tight end to miss at least four games

Dawson Knox was already ruled out for the Buffalo Bills' "Thursday Night Football" game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but now we know he will miss at least the next four games.

The Bills tight end had wrist surgery on Tuesday and was placed on injured reserve hours before Thursday's game. Knox, who suffered the injury in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, will miss games against the Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, and New York Jets.

Knox has recorded 15 receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown this season.

With Knox and fellow tight end Quintin Morris missing, the Bills promoted cornerback Josh Norman and wide receiver Andy Isabella from the practice squad meaning rookie Dalton Kincaid will be the only tight end available against the Buccaneers.

Through six games Kincaid, who was taken 25th overall in the 2023 NFL draft, has 25 catches for 193 yards this season. He's coming off the best game of his season where he caught eight balls for 75 yards in Week 7 against the New England Patriots.

"Just staying reserved, not being overzealous of getting the ball, but he just does his job," said Bills quarterback Josh Allen of Kincaid. "He's finding ways to get open. And he caught every pass that I threw his way last week. And again, we're going to need them going forward."