Bills, QB Josh Allen reach record-setting 6-year, $330 million extension

The Buffalo Bills paid their quarterback on Sunday afternoon.

The Bills agreed to a six-year, $330 million extension with Josh Allen on Sunday, the team announced. According to multiple reports, the deal includes $250 million guaranteed, which marks the largest guarantee ever given to an NFL player.

Allen had four years left on his current deal. He will now be with the team through the 2030 season.

