Bingo! 293 cards are winners at casino

MILWAUKEE - There was a loud chorus of “Bingo!” as one game produced a record number of winners at a Wisconsin casino Monday night.
When G53 was called, 290 people yelled “Bingo!” at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee, WISN reported.
The bingo staff verified all of the winners, which made it the largest number of winners at the casino for a single game of bingo, the television station reported.
The jackpot for this particular game was $500, but because there were so many winners, each person received the minimum of $25, WISN reported.
