Birdseed Food Co. issues allergy alert on cashews in granola product

Birdseed Food Co. is recalling one of its products because it contains undeclared cashews, according to a release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Birdseed, located in Bend, Oregon, is recalling its Craft Granola Goldenola Tumeric & Ginger product, which was sold between Oct. 3, 2018, and Feb. 7, 2019, the FDA said.
People who are allergic to cashews are at risk to “serious or life-threatening” reactions by consuming the product, the FDA said.
The product was distributed in California, Connecticut, Maryland, New York, Oregon and Pennsylvania at retail stores and online.
The products are packaged in yellow bags, with net weights of 3 ounces and 11 ounces, the agency said. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the product as of Thursday, the FDA said.
According to the agency, Birdseed Food became aware of the mislabeling of the product via a customer’s email. The cashew ingredient will now be removed from the product recipe, the FDA said.
For more information, consumers should call Ashley Chase at 541-788-6352.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}