0 Bison stops traffic in Yellowstone, man challenges it

HAYDEN VALLEY, Wyo. -

An Oregon man in the middle of Yellowstone National Park may want to think again after challenging one of the largest animals in the United States.

Traffic through the park was at a standstill as a bison crossed the roadway. As cars were either slowed or completely stopped, a man decided to taunt the bison, growling at the large, wild animal, KRTV reported.

The entire wild encounter was caught on video.

Raymond Reinke, 55, of Pendleton, Oregon, was arrested Thursday at about 10:45 p.m. by Glacier National Park rangers, KRTV reported.

According to a news release, Reinke was arrested July 28 by law enforcement rangers at Grand Teton National Park for a drunk and disorderly conduct incident, KRTV reported. He spent the night in the Teton County Jail and was released on bond. Three days later he went to Yellowstone, where rangers stopped his vehicle for a traffic violation, the television station reported. He was cited as a passenger for failure to wear a seat belt. It is believed that after that traffic stop, Reinke encountered the bison, KRTV reported. Reinke’s bond was revoked on Aug. 2 and he was arrested, the television station reported. Park officials say to stay at least 25 yards away from bison, and even turn around instead of interacting with them, KRTV reported, which is clearly what Reinke did not do. The bison charges him as he runs away. Visitors to the park are told to stay 100 yards away from bears and wolves, KRTV reported.

