Black cat stuck on electrical pole in Denver for 2 days

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    DENVER - A black cat has been stuck atop an electrical pole in a Denver neighborhood for two days, KDVR reported.

    Oliver sneaked out of his home on Tuesday, the animal’s owners told the television station. Moments later, the owners heard the 1-year-old cat meowing, perched on top of the electrical pole.

    The owners have tried catnip and food to lure the feline down, but have not had any success, KDVR reported.

    The owners said police, fire department personnel and electric company officials have declined to help due to safety concerns, the television station reported.

     

