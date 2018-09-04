  • Blood dripping through apartment ceiling leads police to dead couple

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MARGATE, Fla. - Blood seeping through the ceiling of a South Florida apartment led police to a couple dead from an apparent murder-suicide, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

    After a neighbor reported the blood Sunday, police knocked on the apartment upstairs. When no one responded, Margate police removed the door and found two people dead -- Sally Mantzouranis, 66, who was found lying in bed; and her husband, Nicholas Mantzouranis, 84, who was next to her on the floor, WPLG reported. 

    Each had a gunshot wound to the head, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

    A gun was found next to Nicholas Mantzouranis, authorities said. 

    The couple's deaths remain under investigation, WPLG reported.

