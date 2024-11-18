Bo Nix continues to impress, carves up Falcons in Broncos blowout; Michael Penix Jr. sees late playing time for Atlanta

Bo Nix arrived to the Denver Broncos with more questions than any of the rookie quarterbacks not named Michael Penix Jr.

Eleven games into the season, it's safe to say that the Broncos are happy with his answers. Nix carved up the Atlanta Falcons defense on Sunday in a 38-6 Broncos blowout win. The Falcons, meanwhile, put Penix in the game in the fourth quarter of the blowout. He took over for a struggling Kirk Cousins as the Broncos held a 38-6 lead.

Nix secured the first 300-yard passing effort of his NFL career while beating the Falcons secondary for four touchdowns. It was the best performance of his young career to help keep Denver on the right side of the playoff picture.

With the win, the Broncos improved to 6-5 to maintain control of the final playoff berth in the AFC. Denver is seeking its first playoff appearance since the 2015 season that produced a Super Bowl victory.

It's all added up to a pleasant surprise in Denver for a Broncos team that entered the season with low expectations. Sunday was a salve in Denver following last week's disappointing loss to the Chiefs that ended with Kansas City blocking a game-winning field goal attempt as time expired.

The Broncos have won this season with a strong defense and steady play from Nix under the guidance of second-year head coach Sean Payton. Nix was more than steady on Sunday while completing 28 of 33 passes for 307 yards with four touchdowns an no turnovers. This game was out of hand before halftime.