Bobby Witt Jr. falls single short of cycle after getting plunked in 4th at-bat vs. Diamondbacks

The summer of Bobby Witt Jr. continues.

The Kansas City Royals star started Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a triple, a double and a home run to approach his fourth at-bat a single away from his first career cycle.

He fell just short of the milestone after getting plunked on the first pitch of his fourth at-bat, ultimately causing tempers to flare in both dugouts. But it didn't spoil Witt's big night as he led the Royals in a 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Witt records fourth straight 3-hit game

Witt, who's been on a tear since returning from the All-Star break, led off the game with a triple to the right-field corner. The triple was his 10th of the season, trailing only fellow All-Star Jarren Duran (11) of the Boston Red Sox.

Bobby Witt Jr. has ten triples and it's still July!pic.twitter.com/qiugSi8FhK — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) July 23, 2024

In his next at-bat, Witt led off the third inning with a double and came around to score on a Vinnie Pasquantino single to cut the Arizona lead to 3-2. Then in the fourth, he slammed the door on the Diamondbacks.

With runners on the corners and Kansas City leading, 5-3, Witt launched a Miguel Castro fastball over the left centerfield wall to extend the Royals lead to 8-3, leaving him a single short of the first Royals cycle since George Brett's in 1990.

Bobby Witt Jr. is simply on another planet right now



He's a single shy of the cycle in the fourth inning lol pic.twitter.com/vrrzgeDygR — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 23, 2024

The Kansas City home crowd was on its feet in anticipation when Witt took the batter's box in the sixth. The were met with immediate disappointment.

Humberto Castellanos threw a first-pitch sinker high and inside that hit Witt in his left elbow.

Boo birds in KC as Bobby Witt Jr. got plunked on the first pitch just a single shy of the cycle pic.twitter.com/pNzpyiSKgw — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 23, 2024

It didn't appear intentional. Castellanos immediately crouched on the mound in response to hitting Witt. But it riled up fans and the Royals dugout. Boos rained down from the Kauffman Stadium stands, and Royals catcher Salvador Pérez expresse his displeasure from the steps of the Kansas City dugout.

Witt calmly removed his elbow pad and took first base. He made the Diamondbacks pay again by coming around to score to extend the Kansas City lead to 10-3.

Royals reliever John Schrieber retaliated in the next inning by plunking Diamondback catcher Gabriel Moreno.

The Royals retaliated for the Diamondbacks hitting Bobby Witt Jr. and the umps warned both dugouts



Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was HEATED and got ejected, Salvador Perez had some strong words in the exchange too pic.twitter.com/2m1lr9djfn — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 23, 2024

This was clearly intentional and fired up Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. Umpire Jordan Baker warned both dugouts and ultimately ejected Lovullo after he continued to protest.

Lovullo: Intent matters

Lovullo explained after the game that he was upset because the Royals responded to an unintentional hit-by-pitch by intentionally throwing at Moreno.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo explains what led up to his ejection, including on-the-field comments to #Royals catcher Salvador Perez.



The ejection came after the Diamondbacks and Royals hit batters with pitches in back-to-back innings, one with Bobby Witt Jr. near a cycle. pic.twitter.com/dzQW8VWUMn — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) July 23, 2024

"If you think in your right mind that I was going to ask our team to hit the future of Major League Baseball — one of the best players in Major League Baseball — you're crazy," Lovullo said. "You've lost control of this situation, and you got it wrong. That's exactly what I said to Jordan Baker, and I wanted [Pérez] to hear that. And I wanted him to take it back to their dugout to make sure that he understood that that's how I felt about the situation, and that's how I feel about Bobby Witt Jr.

"He's an unbelievable player, and I would never ever endorse hitting another player. ... If they felt like there was intent, they should've whacked Castellanos right on the spot. I would've been fine with that. There certainly looked like there was intent from their end, and I felt like their pitcher should've gotten ejected on the spot as well."

After the drama died down, Witt had one more chance to complete the cycle. But he flied out in his last at-bat in the eight inning.

Witt's red-hot start to second half

While he didn't get the cycle, he tallied another sensational stat line. He finished the night 3 for 4 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored. It marked his fourth straight three-hit game since baseball's return from the All-Star Break.

He's 12 for 15 in those four games with a home run, seven runs scored and six RBI. The Royals have won all four games to improve to 56-45 and remain in the AL Central and wild-card hunt.

A third-year pro, he's done this all since coming off his first All-Star game in his third MLB season and a Home Run Derby showing that saw him advance to the final round against champion Teoscar Hernández.

He may have missed out on a cycle Monday. But there's plenty to cheer about for Witt, and there will be plenty more opportunities for the 24-year-old to secure his first career cycle.