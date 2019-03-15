Body found under 900-pound safe by homeowner after suspected break-in, police say

MARION, Ind. - The body of a man who broke into a garage was found crushed beneath an antique floor safe, officials said.
George Hollingsworth called police Tuesday about a possible break-in after finding the door frame to his garage damaged, Marion police said.
Hollingsworth told police the garage was full of clutter and he planned to clean it out Wednesday in order to see if anything was stolen.
Hollingsworth found the body under the 900-pound safe after he started cleaning.
Hollingsworth discovered that the more than 900-pound safe, which had been suspended by a floor jack, had fallen over. When he looked closer he saw the body.
The fire department was called out to hoist the safe and remove the body, police said.
An autopsy is scheduled.
