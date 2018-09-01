0 Body in woods may be suspect accused of stabbing woman 100 times, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla - A body found in a wooded area in Volusia County, Florida, may be that of a man wanted for the violent stabbing death of a woman in Port Orange, police say.

Police believe the body of Thomas McMullen, Jr. was found around 11 a.m. Friday near where the victim's car was found Tuesday.

The body of 32-year-old Dianna Kessler was found Monday night in a home in Port Orange. Police said she had been stabbed more than 100 times. Police said McMullen, a friend of hers, is the suspect.

A photo of murder suspect Thomas McMullen. Police believe a body found Friday morning is that of McMullen, who was wanted in connection with the death of his friend, Dianna Kessler.

Port Orange Police have yet to officially confirm the body found on Friday is McMullen's. They are waiting for the medical examiner to make a positive identification. Police said it appears McMullen killed himself.

Port Orange PD says it found a body in the woods around 11 this morning it believes is Thomas McMullen jr pic.twitter.com/XuaaBFhm1v — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) August 31, 2018

Police say McMullen Jr stabbed Diana Kessler more than 100x inside his parents port orange home Monday night pic.twitter.com/rfrBUaXROH — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) August 31, 2018

Investigators said they connected Kessler to McMullen after a family friend found her body at the home of the suspect’s parents, who were out of town at the time.

“There’s somebody on the kitchen on the floor. There’s blood all over them,” the 911 caller told police Monday.

“I’m sure she got loose from him and made it to that kitchen," said Kessler's father, Wyatt Davis. "And I’m sure he might even have a few wounds of his own,” Davis said Thursday.

Daytona Beach police found Kessler’s 1998 Buick Regal abandoned off International Speedway Boulevard – 9 miles from the crime scene – the day after Kessler was found.

Police said the motive for the killing remains unclear.

