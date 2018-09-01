Body of 3-year-old girl found in duffel bag identified, mother arrested

LAS VEGAS - A toddler, who was found dead stuffed inside a duffel bag inside a closet in a Las Vegas home, has been identified and her cause of death confirmed.
Dejah Hunt, 3, died from blunt force trauma, the Clark County coroner reported, ruling her death a homicide, according to KVVU-TV.
The little girl was found on Aug. 23 after her mother, Aisha Thomas, 29, made a 911 call to report her missing. Thomas was arrested the following day after police said discrepancies in Thomas’ story caused them to search her home for a second time, where they discovered the toddler’s body in the closet, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Just In: The Clark County Coroners Office has officially confirmed that the child found in a duffle bag in #AishaThomas' condo was 3-year-old Dejah Hunt. Family is raising money to bring her body to Californiahttps://t.co/9N8GViLHOV— Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) August 30, 2018
Thomas is jailed without bail and her three other children, all younger than 3, are in the care of Clark County Child Protective Services.
A GoFundMe page was started for the family and has raised more than $2,100 of its $5,000 goal.
This is 3-year-old Dejah Amara Hunt, reported missing last night near Hollywood and Lake Mead. Hours later, police arrested her mother after a body of a young child was found inside a duffel bag in their home. pic.twitter.com/wj614jN0pL— Nina Porciuncula (@NinaReports) August 24, 2018
