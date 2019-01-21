Bon Jovi's restaurant to serve free meal to federal workers furloughed during shutdown

RED BANK, N.J. - As many federal workers go without paychecks during the partial government shutdown, rock star Jon Bon Jovi is stepping up to help.
According to WNBC, the "Livin' on a Prayer" singer and his wife, Dorothea Hurley, own JBJ Soul Kitchen, a nonprofit New Jersey restaurant whose customers usually volunteer or make a donation in exchange for meals. But thanks to a partnership with the Murphy Family Foundation, furloughed federal employees can eat for free from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the restaurant's Red Bank location.
"In line with our mission, federal workers are encouraged to join us for a delicious meal and to learn about additional support and resources available in our community," the restaurant said in a Facebook post Saturday.
In a statement, Bon Jovi and Hurley said they wanted to "create a place of support and resources for furloughed federal workers, many of whom are our friends and neighbors," WNBC reported.
The couple also said they are "thrilled" to be working on the project with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy, who run the Murphy Family Foundation.
