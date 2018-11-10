0 Bond between donkey, emu may make adoption difficult for NC animal shelter

A North Carolina wildlife rescue organization has decided to keep Jack, a male donkey, and Diane, a female emu, together because they've reportedly fallen in love.

>> Read more trending news

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail, North Carolina, said Jack and Diane are "very bonded," and it's in the animals' best interest to keep them together.

In a Facebook post, rescuers said the donkey is protective of the emu, and their story is one in which "two creatures with different looks, backgrounds and even breeds learn to stand together, protect each other and love."

Rescuers said that when they tried to separate Jack and Diane, the pair, did not get along with other emus or donkeys.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue officials said they rescued the pair along with several other animals on Monday.

The shelter said the close bond between Jack and Diane may complicate an adoption, because rescuers are looking for a permanent home where Jack and Diane can stay together.

Anyone interested in adopting them is asked to visit Carolina Waterfowl Rescue's website here. The rescue also requires those interested to send photos of their farm to adopt@cwrescue.org.

The Carolina Waterfowl Rescue said that they would love to keep the pair, but are in the process of fundraising for a bigger property.

If you want to donate to help with the expansion, visit the website here.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.