0 Border checkpoint between San Diego, Tijuana closed after migrants from Central America arrive

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. - The busiest border checkpoint on the U.S.-Mexico border was closed to crossings Sunday, officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced amid reports of Central American migrants attempting to breach the border.

Update 3:50 p.m. EST Nov. 25: AFP reported that several people attempted to cross the dry riverbed of the Tijuana River on Sunday.

A group of Central American migrants, mostly from Honduras, run along and try to cross the dry riverbed of the Tijuana River in an attempt to get to the El Chaparral port of entry, in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, near the US-Mexico border pic.twitter.com/0kKzt0fIsN — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 25, 2018

The Associated Press reported that authorities on the U.S. side of the border launched tear gas into Mexico in an apparent attempt to disperse the crowd.

US Border Patrol has just launched tear gas into Mexico. Breeze carrying it hundreds of yards. Parents running away with choking toddlers. #migrantcaravan — Chris Sherman (@chrisshermanAP) November 25, 2018

Original story: Officials announced the closure, which applies to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the San Ysidro Point of Entry in California, around 11:30 a.m. local time.

Southbound lanes into Mexico at the San Ysidro port of entry are currently closed. Updates will be provided. — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 25, 2018

In addition, northbound vehicle traffic processing at San Ysidro is currently suspended. Updates will be provided as they become available. — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 25, 2018

Pedestrian crossings at the San Ysidro port of entry are also suspended at both the East and West facility. — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 25, 2018

The Associated Press reported Sunday that several hundred migrants traveling from Central America have marched toward the crossing between San Ysidro, just south of San Diego, and Tijuana, Mexico, in an effort to pressure American officials into hearing their asylum claims.

Hundreds try to storm the border. Expect significant US response #tijuana pic.twitter.com/0T50XUnXtY — emma murphy (@emmamurphyitv) November 25, 2018

Agents at the San Ysidro Port of Entry process fewer than 100 asylum petitions a day, the AP reported, though more than 5,000 migrants were camped in Tijuana in recent days in hopes of making it to America.

