7-year-old boy sells hot chocolate to raise money for President Trump's border wall

AUSTIN, Texas - A Texas boy is making headlines after he decided to sell hot chocolate to help fund President Donald Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
TONIGHT AT 10: 7-year-old boy raising money for the border wall. Hear from his family only on CBS Austin https://t.co/ukzyOEffhE pic.twitter.com/KKLHEPJAXK— CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) February 19, 2019
According to KXAN, Jennifer Stevens, of Austin, said her 7-year-old son, Benton, wanted to learn more about the wall after watching the State of the Union earlier this month. He came up with the idea to raise money after his parents, who are both Republican National Convention members, explained the issue.
With his family's help, Benton put together his hot cocoa stand and set up shop outside an Austin shopping center last weekend.
"Hot chocolate, $2," read signs outside the stand. "Proceeds help Trump build the wall."
He also offered free "Beto marshmallows" and 50-cent "Pelosi marshmallows" – named for former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, respectively.
The fundraiser, which brought in about $1,400 over two days, prompted both praise and criticism, KEYE reported.
"Some people were mad and calling me a 'little Hitler' and stuff, and some people were really happy," Benton told KEYE.
Commenters on social media also were divided.
"Go somewhere else with your hate not in our neighborhood!" one person wrote in response to a video that Benton's father, Shane, shared on Facebook.
"Great dad! Parenting done right!" said another.
