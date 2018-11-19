Boy, 11, slips through airport security, nearly boards plane without ticket

ATLANTA - The Transportation Security Administration is trying to figure how a boy was able to slip through airport security without a ticket. The boy was caught as he was just about to board a plane.
The TSA told WSBTV that the boy got past the initial ID checkpoint, was screened and then ran when screeners asked where his parents were.
Sources told Jones that the 11-year-old was able to blend in with a family as they were getting ready to board a plane. Security officers found the boy at the gate.
Check back for the latest on this developing story or click here.
TRENDING NOW:
- Couple headed to their wedding in Pittsburgh killed in crash on Pennsylvania interstate
- Chris Watts case: Colorado dad sentenced to life in prison in killings of pregnant wife, daughters
- Woman pulled to safety after road flooded by water main break
- VIDEO: David's Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}