  • Boy, 11, slips through airport security, nearly boards plane without ticket

    By: Tom Jones, WSBTV.com

    ATLANTA - The Transportation Security Administration is trying to figure how a boy was able to slip through airport security without a ticket. The boy was caught as he was just about to board a plane. 

    The TSA told WSBTV that the boy got past the initial ID checkpoint, was screened and then ran when screeners asked where his parents were. 

    Sources told Jones that the 11-year-old was able to blend in with a family as they were getting ready to board a plane. Security officers found the boy at the gate.

