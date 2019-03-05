Boy, 5, honored by deputies for saving mom's life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 5-year-old Florida boy was honored as a hero by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for his efforts in saving his mother’s life.
Officers said Saman, of Jacksonville, and his mother were walking to his school when the boy's father approached them and shot his mother in the chest.
Meet Saman, a 5-year-old hero.— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 28, 2019
Saman saved his mother after she was shot by his estranged father. Suspect fled the scene and Saman ran to a house and called 911. The description led to the suspect’s capture. Saman was officially sworn in as a junior officer with #JSO! 💙 pic.twitter.com/F5rzGwG017
Deputies said Saman immediately sprang into action and ran to a nearby home and asked for someone to call police.
The boy’s quick actions helped save his mother’s life, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
As a reward, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office swore Saman in as a junior officer in a ceremony Thursday morning.
