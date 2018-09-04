0 Boy, 8, dies when hit by float during Labor Day parade

WINDSOR, Colo. - An 8-year-old Colorado boy died Monday after he was struck by a float during a Labor Day parade, The Denver Post reported.

The boy was part of a church-sponsored float and not a spectator at the Windsor Harvest Festival Parade on Labor Day, according to Todd Vess, spokesman for Windsor Severance Fire Rescue.

Vess said it was unclear whether the boy was walking beside the float or fell when he was hit, the Post reported.

The incident occurred toward the end of the parade, which was immediately canceled, the Coloradan of Fort Collins reported.

Windsor Community Mourns Loss Of Boy During Parade: ‘It’s Brutal’ https://t.co/htBjq3V4Mi pic.twitter.com/4r8bdAOtNc — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) September 4, 2018

The child was taken to the University of Colorado Health Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, where he died, KCNC reported.

“It is brutal. It is like a punch in the stomach. I feel terrible for the family,” Jim Adams, who witnessed the incident, told the television station.

While officials have not released the boy’s name, a GoFundMe page identified him as Brycen Zerby. The fundraiser was organized by Clear Water Products of Greeley, where the boy’s father, Jimmy Zerby, works as a supervisor, the Post reported.

Jason Edwards, the company’s vice president, confirmed to the Post on Monday that the fundraiser was for the boy’s family and that he had been in contact with Jimmy Zerby.

“No matter how much this thing raises, we’re going to take care of them,” Edwards told the newspaper. “We’re going to be here.”

Donors had given more than $42,000 by Monday night.

=In wake of the accident that happened at the Harvest Festival Parade this morning, we have set up a counseling service with North Range Behavioral Health for anyone who may have witnessed the event or has been affected by it. Counselors are on call 24/7 at 970-347-2120. — Windsor Severance Fi (@wsfr_colo) September 3, 2018

“The child and family are in our hearts right now. Windsor is a small, tight-knit community and we hope to protect the family’s privacy as they grieve the loss of their child,” Windsor Police Chief Rick Klimek said in a statement.

Generations Church confirmed in a statement that the boy was part of its parade float and that his family attended its services.

“Our concentration, prayers and time are being given to the family, grieving their loss, and ours,” the statement said. “Future outreach events are on hold, while we do that well, and until we can move forward with unity and wisdom.”

