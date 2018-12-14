Boy gets wish, raises enough money for gravestone for best friend who died

DETROIT - A 12-year-old boy who was doing odd jobs to raise money for a gravestone for his best friend achieved his goal after an outpouring of support and the donation of a headstone.
Kaleb Klakulak started raising $2,500 for a headstone to honor his best friend Kenneth “K.J.” Gross, who died in May. K.J.’s mother, LaSondra Singleton, had to quit her job to take care of her son and couldn’t afford a marker.
Funeral home owner David Techner was touched by the story and decided to donate a headstone, the Detroit News reported.
“Here’s this 12-year-old kid who saw a need and did what needed to be done,” Techner told the Detroit News. “So I’m just following this young man’s lead.”
The marker was finished Tuesday and was scheduled to be installed Wednesday.
“I’m glad,” Kaleb told the Detroit News. He also said all the money that was raised will go to Singleton.
Singleton has been overwhelmed and inspired by the support, which has caused her to relive some difficult moments.
"It's a double-edged sword because it's sad, but at the same time, it's so wonderful to see so much compassion," she said.
The headstone features an angel holding a heart with the inscription:
“KJ Gross cherished son, brother & friend.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
