0 Boy in cold yelling 'mommy,' 'he's cold,' 911 caller says

PIQUA, Ohio - An Ohio woman who called 911 about a boy out in the cold earlier this week told the dispatcher she could her him crying for his mom.

>> Read more trending news

The 6-year-old’s mother is accused of making him stand outside as a form of punishment.

A neighbor called 911 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and alerted police about the boy, who allegedly had been made to stand in the cold.

“We have a kid that is down the street, crying, saying he’s cold, and we don’t know where he’s at,” the woman told the dispatcher.

The woman said she was near the back of her home when she heard the boy crying.

“He’s yelling ‘mommy,’ he’s cold,” she said.

TRENDING NOW:

The boy told police his mother’s boyfriend shot him with a BB gun, and Lt. Jerry Fogt said the child had a mark on his leg. He did not require medical attention, Fogt said.

Heather M. Behm and Richard T. Bryant Jr. were arrested at the home.

Behm was arraigned Monday, her 38th birthday, in Miami County Municipal Court. She pleaded not guilty to child abuse/endangering, possession of drugs and tampering with drugs. She posted bond and was released that day from the Miami County Jail. Her next court date is Feb. 6.

Bryant, 42, pleaded not guilty to assault and child endangering during his arraignment Wednesday in Miami County Municipal Court. He posted bond and was released from jail Wednesday. His next court date is Feb. 27.

Miami County Children’s Services was called to the home Sunday and took custody of the boy and another child, Fogt said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.