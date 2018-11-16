  • Boy reunited with rare dog that was stolen during walk

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A Tennessee boy has been reunited with his dog two days after it was stolen while they were walking in a Shelby County neighborhood.

    Shelby County officials said the 12-year-old boy was walking the white American bulldog, Diamond, on Sunday when someone assaulted him and took off with the dog. 

    The boy's father, John Black, told WHBQ in Memphis that a man in a Chrysler PT Cruiser "pushed my son down, grabbed the leash, took the dog and drove off."

    Black said he got the expensive, rare dog from a Sacramento, California, breeder in September for his son.

    Black's Facebook post about the theft quickly went viral, with more than 34,000 shares.

    Diamond has made it home y'all. She is safe and sound. Thanks for all of your Prayers and Shared support during this crazy time for us. You guys made it happen...Shes Back Home

    Posted by John A Black on Sunday, November 11, 2018

    After sharing the story, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that a woman dropped off the stolen dog at the Ridgeway precinct. 

    Police said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. 

