Boy reunited with rare dog that was stolen during walk

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A Tennessee boy has been reunited with his dog two days after it was stolen while they were walking in a Shelby County neighborhood.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Snow falling across the area
- 1 person taken to hospital after crash involving school bus
- LIVE UPDATES: Events canceled for Thursday evening due to storm
- VIDEO: Meteorologist Danielle Dozier explains how to measure ice accumulation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Shelby County officials said the 12-year-old boy was walking the white American bulldog, Diamond, on Sunday when someone assaulted him and took off with the dog.
SCSO would like to THANK all who helped us reunite Diamond with her family! pic.twitter.com/uIK6DDvELG— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 13, 2018
The boy's father, John Black, told WHBQ in Memphis that a man in a Chrysler PT Cruiser "pushed my son down, grabbed the leash, took the dog and drove off."
Black said he got the expensive, rare dog from a Sacramento, California, breeder in September for his son.
Black's Facebook post about the theft quickly went viral, with more than 34,000 shares.
Diamond has made it home y'all. She is safe and sound. Thanks for all of your Prayers and Shared support during this crazy time for us. You guys made it happen...Shes Back HomePosted by John A Black on Sunday, November 11, 2018
After sharing the story, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that a woman dropped off the stolen dog at the Ridgeway precinct.
Police said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}