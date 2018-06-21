Break-in suspect with huge face tattoo arrested after Facebook post goes viral

An Ohio break-in suspect who goes by “Popeye” and sports a large, unusual face tattoo may be as recognizable as the sailor man himself.
According to WKRC, Anthony Ward was arrested on theft and breaking-and-entering charges Wednesday after the Adams County Sheriff's Office shared his photo on Facebook.
“Be on the look out for aka (Popeye) Anthony Ward,” the Adams County Sheriff’s Office stated. “Subject has Felony warrants through Brown County and wanted for questioning on several B&E's [breaking and entering]. AIso Dottie Worthington is with this subject and are driving a Black Chevy Cruz.”
The post quickly racked up 2,700 shares and more than 100 comments from bemused followers.
Sheriff’s officials told Cox Media the post was removed from Facebook due to the overwhelming amount of comments.
