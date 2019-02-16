ORLANDO, Fla. - A passenger attempted to breach security at a TSA checkpoint at Orlando International Airport, an airport spokesperson said.
UPDATE 2:20 p.m. EST: Airport officials said delays continue as TSA workers resume screening passengers.
Passengers are being advised to arrive early for afternoon flights.
Update: The West Checkpoint is fully operational but delays continue as the TSA works to safely and efficiently screen passengers. Please arrive early to the airport if you have a scheduled flight this afternoon and check with your airline for flight status updates.— Orlando International Airport (@MCO) February 16, 2019
UPDATE 1:50 p.m. EST: Orlando police said a subject has been arrested after an attempted security breach at Orlando International Airport on Saturday. The airport said security screening and shuttle services have resumed.
In regards to the incident at the Orlando International Airport @MCO, all reports on an active shooter or a subject with a gun are FALSE. Incident is contained and subject has been arrested.— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 16, 2019
UPDATE 1:40 p.m. EST: WFTV reporter Michael Lopardi sees long line for gates 1-59 stretches all the way down the corridor past the food court.
Long line for gates 1-59 at Orlando International Airport right now. The line stretches all the way down the corridor past the food court #WFTV pic.twitter.com/lhdCFIWwR8— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) February 16, 2019
Original report: A passenger attempted to breach security at a TSA checkpoint at Orlando International Airport, an airport spokesperson said.This attempted breach comes two weeks after a TSA worker died after jumping from a balcony inside the airport.
Airport officials said the incident occurred at the checkpoint for gates 1-59.
Law enforcement sources said the suspect was taken down with a stun gun.
Officials said the screening process was paused and will resume.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information comes in.
We are currently investigating an incident that has occurred at the checkpoint for gates 1-59 which paused security screening for a time. Screening is in the process of being resumed. We will post updates as needed.— Orlando International Airport (@MCO) February 16, 2019
