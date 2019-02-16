  • Passenger attempts to breach security at Orlando International Airport, officials say

    By: James Tutten, WFTV-TV

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A passenger attempted to breach security at a TSA checkpoint at Orlando International Airport, an airport spokesperson said.

    >> Read more trending news 

    UPDATE 2:20 p.m. EST: Airport officials said delays continue as TSA workers resume screening passengers.

    Passengers are being advised to arrive early for afternoon flights.

    UPDATE 1:50 p.m. EST: Orlando police said a subject has been arrested after an attempted security breach at Orlando International Airport on Saturday.    The airport said security screening and shuttle services have resumed.

    UPDATE 1:40 p.m. EST: WFTV reporter Michael Lopardi sees long line for gates 1-59 stretches all the way down the corridor past the food court.

    Original report: A passenger attempted to breach security at a TSA checkpoint at Orlando International Airport, an airport spokesperson said.This attempted breach comes two weeks after a TSA worker died after jumping from a balcony inside the airport.

    Airport officials said the incident occurred at the checkpoint for gates 1-59.

    Law enforcement sources said the suspect was taken down with a stun gun.

    Officials said the screening process was paused and will resume.

    This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information comes in.

     

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories