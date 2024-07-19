British Open 2024: What is the cut at the British Open?

At the end of the second round of the Open Championship, a cut will send a significant percentage of the field home. The cut at the Open is top 70 and ties, meaning anyone who is within the top 70 — or tied with the 70th-place player — will play the weekend, and will earn a share of the Open's record $17 million purse.

Early on Friday at Royal Troon, the cut line stood at +3, but with difficult weather projected to roll in on the afternoon, that number was expected to rise by at least a stroke or two. Bryson DeChambeau (+6), Max Homa (+6), Phil Mickelson (+6), Rickie Fowler (+7), Rory McIlroy (+7) and Tiger Woods (+12) are among those facing possible or certain cut.

The highest cut at the Open to par was +8, which came in both 1973 and 1982. The lowest cut came in 2021 at Royal St. George's, at +1; 77 players advanced to the weekend at that tournament. Eight champions who returned to defend their title the next year failed to make the cut, most recently Collin Morikawa in 2022.