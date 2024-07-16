British Open Rounds 1 and 2 tee times: Follow Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and others early at Royal Troon

The final major championship of the season is here.

The British Open kicks off on Thursday from Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland, where the golf world will chase the iconic Claret Jug and a record $3.1 million prize.

Tiger Woods, who is playing in his first tournament since missing the cut at the U.S. Open last month, will tee off with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay on Thursday afternoon. Woods made the trek to Scotland on an overnight flight on Saturday. The three-time British Open winner, who hasn't played at Royal Troon competitively since 2004, has missed the cut at or withdrawn from six of his last nine major championship starts.

Rory McIlroy, who stumbled in a brutal finish at Pinehurst No. 2 last month, will play alongside Max Homa and Tyrrell Hatton in the first two rounds of the tournament. He is still chasing his first major championship win since 2014. McIlroy finished in a tie for fourth last week at the Genesis Scottish Open, which marked his first outing back since his loss in North Carolina.

Scottie Scheffler, who has won six times on the PGA Tour already this season and is the top-ranked golfer in the world, enters this week as the overwhelming favorite. He’ll play with Jordan Spieth and Cameron Young in the first two rounds.

Here’s a look at tee times for the first two rounds of the British Open at Royal Troon.

British Open Rounds 1 and 2 tee times

All times ET

2:52 a.m. (Round 1) / 7:53 a.m. (Round 2): Justin Thomas, Sungajae Im, Matthew Southgate

4:36 a.m. / 9:37 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre

4:47 a.m. / 9:48 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim

5:09 a.m. / 10:10 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

9:04 a.m / 3:47 a.m..: Phil Mickelson, Joost Luiten, Dustin Johnson

9:26 a.m. / 4:14 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka

9:37 a.m. / 4:25 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

10:10 a.m.: / 4:58 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young