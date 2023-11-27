Broncos beat Browns for 5th straight win, back in AFC playoff picture after 1-5 start

The Denver Broncos getting back in playoff contention sounded just about impossible when they were 1-5. Getting back above .500 this season seemed like it would take a miracle.

One of the NFL's most unlikely stories kept going on Sunday. The Broncos won their fifth straight game, beating the Cleveland Browns 29-12 (it was a scorigami, the first 29-12 final score in NFL history according to Fox). That was a big win because it has the added bonus of giving the Broncos the head-to-head tiebreaker against a key AFC wild-card contender, if it comes to that. The Broncos are 6-5 after the win and the Browns fell to 7-4.

Playoff tiebreakers and the 2023 Broncos? Somehow, it's a relevant conversation.

Denver's defense has done a complete turnaround from early in the season and is forcing turnovers at a starting rate, Russell Wilson continues to play very well and coach Sean Payton is going to need a lot of apology letters for the criticism he took during the Broncos' horrific start to the season. The Broncos are back and as wild as it sounds, they might be on their way to the playoffs.

Broncos take a quick lead

The Broncos came out fast. Russell Wilson had some valuable runs, including a touchdown. Samaje Perine had another rushing touchdown. The Broncos led 14-0 and that was a big problem for the Browns.

Cleveland's best chance to win games is low-scoring, ugly affairs. With Deshaun Watson done for the season following shoulder surgery, they don't have an offense that is built to make big comebacks. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a fifth-round rookie doing his best but Cleveland's offense is severely limited with him.

And still, Thompson-Robinson got the Browns back in the game. A couple of field goals and then a touchdown cut Denver's lead to 14-12. A two-point conversion was dropped that would have tied the game. Still, the Browns were back in the game.

The Broncos caught a huge break when they needed one.

Browns have a bad turnover

The Browns got unnecessarily tricky in the fourth quarter, after Thompson-Robinson took a huge hit and was knocked out of the game with a concussion. They tried a reverse, the pitch was mishandled and the Broncos recovered the fumble deep in Cleveland territory. It was a bad call and it backfired badly.

Wilson hit tight end Adam Trautman for a touchdown after that. Trautman went down to a knee and was barely in bounds for the catch. It was ruled incomplete on the field but reversed after a review. The Broncos had a 24-12 lead after that.

A strip-sack by safety P.J. Locke on fourth down later in the fourth quarter practically put the game away. There were more than eight minutes left, but the Browns aren't built to score two quick touchdowns.

The Broncos are playing very well. In their five-game winning streak they've beaten the improving Packers, Chiefs, Bills, Vikings and Browns. Four of those five teams could make the playoffs.

And, after an astonishing turnaround, maybe Broncos can make the playoffs too.