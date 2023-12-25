Broncos reportedly waive captain Kareem Jackson on Christmas following multiple suspensions for illegal hits

The Broncos waived Kareem Jackson on Monday, according to multiple reports, a day after the veteran safety was a healthy scratch in Denver's Christmas Eve loss to the New England Patriots.

The decision comes on the the heels of Jackson's multiple suspensions this season for illegal hits. He was eligible to return from a four-game suspension against the Patriots, but remained off the active roster. The Broncos faced a Monday deadline to reactivate or release him.

They released him, but hope to re-sign him to the practice squad if he clears waivers, according to multiple reports. The decision allows Denver to prioritize the active players on its roster while leaving open the chance that they can bring back a respected defensive captain on the practice squad.

4 illegal hits lead to 2 suspensions, nearly $90K in fines

Jackson, a 14-season NFL veteran, started eight games at safety this season in his fifth year with the Broncos. The NFL suspended Jackson in October for two games following his third illegal hit of the season to an opponent's head or neck, this one on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave:

He was previously fined for illegal hits on Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers.

After Jackson's return, the NFL suspended him for four games for an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs. That hit took place three snaps into his return from his previous suspension.

Jackson lost an appeal of the suspension and missed games against the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions. Fourth-year veteran P.J. Locke has emerged as Denver's starting strong safety in his absence.

Jackson's four illegal hits this season have cost him $89,670 in fines.

Jackson has publicly questioned the reasoning for his suspensions.

“I was told that I’m responsible for the offensive guys’ protection,” Jackson said at a charity event after his second suspension, per ESPN. “So, I’m not really sure how I protect myself, make plays and protect them as well. And I’m not really sure what I do moving forward as playing this game.”

The NFL wrote in a memo announcing his four-game ban for the hit on Dobbs that hits like Jackson's "will not be tolerated."

"Illegal acts that are flagrant and jeopardize the safety of players will not be tolerated," a league memo reads. "The league will continue to​ stress enforcement of the rules that prohibit using your helmet to make forcible contact with your ​opponent. On the play in question, you lowered your head and delivered a forceful blow to the shoulder and head/neck area of an opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact."

Jackson practiced with the Broncos last week. Head coach Sean Payton told reporters leading up to the Patriots game that "we'll figure out how we're going to handle it" regarding Jackson's status.