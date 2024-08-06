Browns announce that QB Deshaun Watson will not play in preseason opener

Part of the uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson this season is that he's coming off shoulder surgery.

There's more to the Watson puzzle than his health, but Tuesday brought a reminder that Watson is still working back from an injury that ended his 2023 season. The Browns announced that Watson will not play in the preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

Given Watson's struggles through his first two Browns seasons and his injury questions he would seem to be a prime candidate to play as much as possible in the preseason. The Browns still clearly have a little concern about rushing him back. Watson did sit out one day of training camp.

"He's done a nice job throughout the days that he's throwing," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on Aug. 2, via the team's site.

Jameis Winston will start for the Browns. Stefanski said starters will play about 10 plays against the Packers.

Watson will presumably play in the preseason. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury on Nov. 12 against the Baltimore Ravens and underwent surgery. That was a second straight disappointing Cleveland season for Watson after the team traded many draft picks for him and signed him to a $230 million guaranteed contract.

This is a pivotal season for Watson. It'll take another week at least to get a look at him on the field in 2024.