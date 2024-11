Damian Lillard has entered concussion protocol, the Milwaukee Bucks announced on Monday night. He will miss Tuesday's matchup with the Toronto Raptors.

Lillard evidently suffered a head injury during Sunday's 113–107 loss to the Boston Celtics, though it's not certain exactly when or how it happened. He scored 14 points with six assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes of play.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.