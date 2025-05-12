Bud Black out, Three teams sweep & A weekend review | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Bud Black is out. Jake and Jordan breakdown the Rockies' decision to fire their manager and explain why the situation was more out of his control than it may seem.

Three teams did some cleaning this weekend and swept their series, the guys dive into those.

The Rafael Devers soap opera continues. An update with what is going on in Boston and a recap of the rest of the games from the weekend.

Start your week at the Baseball Bar-B-Cast.

(2:27) - Rockies fire Bud Black

(19:42) - Cardinals sweep Nationals

(25:33) - Twins sweep Giants

(29:49) - Blue Jays sweep Mariners

(36:21) - Cubs/ Mets

(41:48) - Phillies/ Guardians

(51:03) - Dodgers/ Diamondbacks

(57: 02) - Turbo Mode

(1:04:16) - The Tim Elko Story

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts