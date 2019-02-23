  • Buffalo police officers serenade restaurant staff

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BUFFALO, N.Y. - Two Buffalo police officers were not only thinking out loud, they were singing out loud.

    The officers, taking a dinner break, gave a strong rendition of Ed Sheeran’s song, “Thinking Out Loud,” to a Buffalo restaurant’s staff, WGRZ reported.

    The cellphone video was taken several months ago by Chelsea Kelley, but she did not post it until Feb. 15, when she shared it on FacebookWIVB reported. 

    The video has been shared more than 2,700 times since Kelley posted it.

    It’s a good bet the crowd at the restaurant will be loving the officers’ version until they are 70.

