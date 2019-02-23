Buffalo police officers serenade restaurant staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Two Buffalo police officers were not only thinking out loud, they were singing out loud.
The officers, taking a dinner break, gave a strong rendition of Ed Sheeran’s song, “Thinking Out Loud,” to a Buffalo restaurant’s staff, WGRZ reported.
These singing Buffalo Police officers will make you smile https://t.co/95leTYNZGX pic.twitter.com/MNzenlU0f3— WGRZ (@WGRZ) February 23, 2019
The cellphone video was taken several months ago by Chelsea Kelley, but she did not post it until Feb. 15, when she shared it on Facebook, WIVB reported.
The video has been shared more than 2,700 times since Kelley posted it.
It’s a good bet the crowd at the restaurant will be loving the officers’ version until they are 70.
