BURGLARY COSTUME: Run, run Rudolph? business burglarized by woman wearing reindeer costume

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Santa – and Fort Collins Police Services – is depending on the public to help identify a reindeer impersonator responsible for a Dec. 18 burglary.
Fort Collins police posted video on Facebook Sunday that captured an individual believed to be a woman clad in a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer costume breaking in to a Hickory Street business and stealing numerous items, KDVR reported.
A poem accompanies the post.
The suspect has been dubbed “Burglarudolph” by law enforcement, the Fort Collins Coloradoan reported.
Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Fort Collins police at 970-221-6555 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.
Santa, the Fort Collins Coloradoan reported, is awaiting an identification and anticipates a new entry on his naughty list.
