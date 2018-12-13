Bus driver's quick thinking likely stopped child abduction, police say

JEFFERSON, Ga. - A quick-thinking bus driver helped prevent a potential child abduction in Georgia, according to Atlanta's WSB-TV.
Investigators in Jefferson said a brother and sister were about to get off their school bus Wednesday afternoon along Jett Roberts Road when an older, balding, white man in a gray, four-door car called out to the children to come get into his car.
The bus driver, not recognizing the car, spoke with the man through the bus window and asked the children if they knew the man, police said.
The driver kept the children on the bus and called their mother, authorities said. The children’s mother said she didn’t send anyone to pick them up or know anyone matching the description, according to police.
That’s when the car drove off.
Officers said they were not able to get a good view of the suspect’s vehicle from the bus cameras. Police said they are warning others to be on the lookout for the man. They will also be stepping up patrols in the area.
