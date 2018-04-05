  • Bus on way to Masters Tournament overturns in Georgia; driver charged with DUI

    Updated:

    COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. - A charter bus carrying 18 people overturned, injuring several people Thursday morning on an interstate outside Augusta, Georgia, according to WSB-TV.

    The bus was taking people to the Masters Tournament when it crashed about 8:45 a.m. off Interstate 20, WSB-TV reported.

    Georgia State Police said the driver, Steven Hoppenbrouwer, overcorrected and the bus overturned in the median. He is charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.

    Fourteen people were taken to hospitals. At least five were listed in serious condition.

