Butterball recalls 78,000 pounds of ground turkey over salmonella fears

WASHINGTON - Have any ground turkey in your freezer? Be sure to check the label.
According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, Butterball has issued a recall for more than 78,000 pounds of raw ground turkey over salmonella fears.
The products, which include the establishment number EST P-7345, were produced July 7 and shipped to retailers across the country, the FSIS said in a Wednesday news release. They include the following:
- 48-oz. “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC 22655-71555 or 22655-71557;
- 48-oz. “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC 22655-71556;
- 16-oz. “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC 22655-71546;
- 16-oz. “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC 22655-71547 or 22655-71561;
- 48-oz. “Kroger GROUND TURKEY FRESH 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC 111141097993;
- 48-oz. “FOOD LION 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC 3582609294.
Officials believe the meat could be tainted with Salmonella schwarzengrund after a recent outbreak sickened five people in two states. Investigators examined three Butterball turkey samples from a Wisconsin home where four of the patients live, the release said.
Eating salmonella-tainted food can cause salmonellosis, an illness that lasts up to seven days. Symptoms include fever, cramps and diarrhea that could require hospitalization, according to the FSIS.
"Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness," the release said. "Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider."
If you have any of the recalled products, you should throw them away or return them to the store, officials said.
