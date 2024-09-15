Caitlin Clark scores career-high 35 points to pass Seimone Augustus for most points in a rookie season

Caitlin Clark just can't stop breaking records. The Indiana Fever rookie sensation marked her latest milestone on Sunday, breaking the WNBA single-season rookie point record on the way to a 110-109 win over the Dallas Wings.

Clark finished with a career-high 35 points in Sunday's game, racking up 761 total points to pass Seimone Augustus for most points in a rookie season. Augustus, now a Hall-of-Famer, set the record in 2006, scoring 744 points for the Minnesota Lynx in her rookie year.

The game came down to the wire, with the Wings getting within two points with just seconds remaining. Fever center Aliyah Boston hit two free throws with one second left to lift the win just out of Dallas' grasp. Although Dallas forward Satou Sabally was able to make the buzzer-beating three-pointer, it wasn't enough, and Indiana took the 110-109 win.

In addition to Clark's career-high in points, she chipped in three rebounds, eight assists and three steals. She also hit six three-pointers, just one shy of her career high.

Kelsey Mitchell was right behind Clark, scoring 27 points for the Fever, while Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale also dropped 27 points each for Dallas.

Clark has certainly made her mark on the record books this season, breaking both rookie records and WNBA records alike. The 22-year-old guard broke the rookie records for assists and three-pointers in August, before breaking the WNBA single-season assist record on Friday. She set the single-game assist record back in July, with 19 assists — also against the Wings.

Behind the trio of Clark, Boston and Mitchell, the Indiana Fever broke an eight-year postseason drought to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. With Sunday's victory, the Fever get its 20th win of the season and have now clinched the sixth seed for the postseason.