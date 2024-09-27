Caitlin Clark denounces racist fan behavior after WNBA playoff exit: 'Those aren't fans, those are trolls'

After toxic fan behavior seemed to reach a boiling point earlier this week, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark condemned the racism and hate that has been directed at WNBA players this season. The rookie was asked about the issue during her end-of-season press conference on Friday.

"Nobody in our league should be facing any sort of racism, (or) hurtful, disrespectful, hateful comments and threats," Clark said. "Those aren’t fans, those are trolls, and it's a real disservice to the people in our league."

I asked #IndianaFever star Caitlin Clark about the racism and other hate #WNBA players have endured this season:



“Nobody in our league should be facing any sort of racism, hurtful, disrespectful, hateful comments and threats. Those aren’t fans. Those are trolls. …” pic.twitter.com/3rgABBFMRZ — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) September 27, 2024

Online hate is a problem that the WNBA has been dealing with all season, as an influx of new fans also led to an increase in hateful comments directed at some of the league's Black players. Clark has driven a lot of new attention to the league, but her popularity has also brought more vitriol from trolls who claim to be fans of Clark or the Fever.

Clark has pushed back against that idea before: "People should not be using my name to push those agendas," she said in June.

Throughout the year, Clark's teammates and opponents have been targets, both online and in person, of racist and hateful comments. However, things reached a boiling point this week during the WNBA playoffs, as the Connecticut Sun swept the Indiana Fever to advance to the semifinals. Sun guard DiJonai Carrington received significant abuse — including death threats — after accidentally poking Clark in the eye during Game 1.

After Game 2, Connecticut star Alyssa Thomas addressed the issue, saying that the online hate this year had been worse than in previous seasons.

"I've never been called the things that I've been called on social media and there's no place for it," Thomas said in a postgame press conference.

The WNBA released a statement Wednesday condemning racism and hate against players.

"While we welcome a growing fan base, the WNBA will not tolerate racist, derogatory, or threatening comments made about players, teams and anyone affiliated with the league," the statement said.

On Friday, Clark said that she wants to focus on promoting positive attention in the league.