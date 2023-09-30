Caleb Williams shines as USC survives late Colorado comeback in 48-41 win

Caleb Williams showed the college football world how he can be the first back-to-back Heisman winner since Archie Griffin in No. 8 USC’s 48-41 win over Colorado.

Williams threw for six touchdowns as the USC offense couldn’t be slowed down by a Buffaloes defense missing both Shilo Sanders and Travis Hunter. The Trojans scored less than 150 seconds into the game on a six-play drive that covered 75 yards and went up 14-0 later in the first quarter after Willams scrambled to his left and made an impressive throw to a wide-open Tahj Washington for a 71-yard catch-and-run TD.

Less than three minutes later, the lead was 21-0 on a Williams pass to Dorian Singer and Colorado’s chances of a win were all but over until the fourth quarter when USC's defense gave fans flashbacks to 2022. The Buffaloes scored 27 points in the second half and cut USC's lead to a TD with 1:43 to go but failed to recover an onside kick to get a shot at a tying possession.

Williams finished the game 30-of-40 passing for 403 yards.