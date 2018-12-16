California farm tied to romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak recalls more lettuce

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A California farm tied to a recent outbreak of E. coli bacteria in romaine lettuce is recalling more lettuce, as well as other vegetables.
Adam Bros. Farming is recalling red and green leaf lettuce and cauliflower harvested between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30 because it might be contaminated with E. coli bacteria, the farm said Thursday in a release.
The recall came after sediment near a water reservoir tested positive for the bacteria. However, none of the filtered, treated water from the reservoir that might have come in contact with the vegetables tested positive for E. coli, the farm said.
A recall of romaine lettuce for E. coli before Thanksgiving resulted from a national outbreak with 59 reported cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
