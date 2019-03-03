California frat members shave heads to support 7-year-old boy with leukemia

Nine members of a fraternity at a California university shaved their heads to raise money for a 7-year-old boy battling leukemia, KSBY reported.
The Zeta Beta Tau fraternity at California Polytechnic State University have been finding ways to raise cash for Mateo Cota for three years, the television station reported.
Some Cal Poly fraternity brothers are shaving their heads to raise money for a 7-year-old boy battling leukemia. https://t.co/r7XlkdwMxi— KSBY (@KSBY) March 3, 2019
ZBT members said they heard about Mateo’s cancer battle because his mother used to work in the university’s administration department. So when they recently heard Mateo was going through another round of treatments, the fraternity members decided to shave their heads, KSBY reported.
“We kind of all got together and decided that it would be a good thing to try and show some support for Mateo, and the whole family,” Ben Elisarraraz told the television station. “I showed some pictures to him and the whole family and they were so amazed. They were really happy, so it was great.”
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}