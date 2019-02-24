0 California high school senior banned from wearing MAGA hat

FRESNO, Calif. - A California high school senior is fighting a ruling that banned her from wearing her “Make America Great” hat on campus, KGPE reported.

Maddie Mueller, who attends Clovis North High School in Fresno, belongs to Valley Patriots, a conservative activist group, KOVR reported. The group asked members to wear their MAGA hats Wednesday, but Mueller said school officials denied her permission, citing school dress code rules, the television station reported.

Mueller said her First Amendment rights were being violated.

“How does being a patriot in trying to show pride in your country, how is that inappropriate?" Mueller told KGPE. "To my knowledge (President Donald) Trump is not a logo it's a last name, it's just our president. You can't claim the president is a logo, sports team or affiliated with any gang."

Kelly Avants, spokeswoman for the Clovis Unified School District, said the ruling was a matter of safety.

"Bottom line for us is the dress code is for kids to feel safe at school and free of distractions so they can focus on learning." Avants told KGPE. "Here we are closer to shouting fire in a crowded theater."

According to former federal district judge Oliver Wanger, while Mueller’s First Amendment right is being infringed, the school may have the right to do it.

"If the hat is something that could invoke violence or invoke controversy, then for the sake of the safety for students the school is in their legal right,” KGPE reported

Mueller said she will continue to fight the ruling.

"I don't care if I offend anybody, I'm just showing support for the President and what I believe," Mueller told the television station.

