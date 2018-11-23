A California firefighter found an unlikely friend as he surveyed debris from the Camp Fire -- an affectionate cat who was more than happy to bond with the responder.
Ryan Coleman, of Fairview Valley Fire Inc., found the gray cat in the fire-ravaged city of Paradise, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
The fluffy feline was not only friendly, but also clingy after Coleman’s rescue.
Coleman took several photos and a video of the cat perched contentedly on his shoulders, the newspaper reported.
“Kitty rescue," Coleman wrote on Facebook. "She just chilled on my neck and shoulders as I'd walk around."
The video of Coleman and the cat has gone viral on Facebook, where it has been viewed more than 1.7 million times and shared more than 8,000 times.
