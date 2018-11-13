California wildfires destroy Norman Timbs Special, 30 other rare cars

MALIBU, Calif. - The deadly wildfires whipping through California have killed more than 30 people and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. Officials are calling the fires the worst in state history.
Celebrities, such as Miley Cyrus, Martin Sheen, Gerard Butler and others, are not immune to the flames and have lost homes and property alongside average citizens.
>>Read: Miley Cyrus, Neil Young, Gerard Butler lose homes to Woolsey Fire
One couple in particular, well-known car enthusiasts and collectors Gary and Diane Cerveny, reportedly lost an irreplaceable collection of classic and rare vehicles worth millions, according to Autoweek.
Hotrod.com described the couple as “the best kind of car collectors” and called their collection “eclectic.”
There was a Ferrari Dino, a ’65 Pontiac GTO gasser, a ’66 Dodge Dart, a Marty Robbins NASCAR, a ’66 Dodge Charger, a ’71 Plymouth Barracuda, a ’97 Dodge Viper, a Studebaker kart hauler and perhaps the rarest car in the collection, the one-of-a-kind 1948 Norman Timbs Special.
I know it's a small potatoes story in the big picture of the California wildfires, but still tragic: Gary Cerveny's 30-car collection completely destroyed, including the Norman Timbs Special pic.twitter.com/0z7mRxjW1j— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 12, 2018
The dramatic streamliner was created in the 1940s by mechanical engineer Norman Timbs, according to Conceptcarz.com. The elegant, swooping custom car took over three years to build, then eventually disappeared. It was rediscovered in the desert in 2002 and restored.
The Cervenys kept their collection at a shop in Malibu, which has been ravaged by the wildfires.
