  • Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl feeds barbecue to California firefighters

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    This was a call for Dave Grohl, and the Foo Fighters’ lead singer responded in a big way for firefighters battling the blazes in Southern California.

    Grohl used the resources from his company, Backbeat BBQ, to feed firefighters battling the Woolsey Fires in Southern California on Monday night, KSWB reported.

    “To all the @losangelesfiredepartment and @lacountyfd heroes we met last night. … thank you,” the drummer wrote on Instagram. “It was an honor to cook for you.”

    One of the firefighter’s wives also posted on Instagram. “How cool is this?” she wrote. “Dave Grohl and his family brought home cooked BBQ to babe’s station last night.”

    Firestation 68 also thanked Grohl with an Instagram post, writing that it was “awesome” to get a visit from the rocker.

     

