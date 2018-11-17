This was a call for Dave Grohl, and the Foo Fighters’ lead singer responded in a big way for firefighters battling the blazes in Southern California.
Grohl used the resources from his company, Backbeat BBQ, to feed firefighters battling the Woolsey Fires in Southern California on Monday night, KSWB reported.
To all the @losangelesfiredepartment and @lacountyfd heroes we met last night...thank you. It was an honor to cook for you. - Dave . https://www.lafd.org/fire-stations/station-73 . https://www.lafd.org/fire-stations/station-81 . https://www.lafd.org/fire-stations/station-83 . https://www.lafd.org/fire-stations/station-68 . https://www.lafd.org/fire-stations/station-89 . https://locator.lacounty.gov/fire/Location/3046512/los-angeles-county-fire-department---station-125 . #backbeatbbq
“To all the @losangelesfiredepartment and @lacountyfd heroes we met last night. … thank you,” the drummer wrote on Instagram. “It was an honor to cook for you.”
One of the firefighter’s wives also posted on Instagram. “How cool is this?” she wrote. “Dave Grohl and his family brought home cooked BBQ to babe’s station last night.”
Firestation 68 also thanked Grohl with an Instagram post, writing that it was “awesome” to get a visit from the rocker.
It was awesome to get a visit tonight from Dave Grohl of the @foofighters . He also treated us to some of his own @backbeatbbq . Thanks Dave! It was excellent! . . #hillfire #malibu #hiddenhills #simivalley #lacofd @abc7la #firefamily #nfl #losangelesrams #thousandoaks #simivalley #newburypark #oakpark #evacuation #losangelescounty #lacofd #losangelescountyfiredepartment #firestation68 #abc7eyewitness #calabasas #woolseyfire #fireman #firefighter #lafd #firestation #foofighters #davegrohl
